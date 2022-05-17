  • Oops!
Midterm primary elections in Pennsylvania, NC, Oregon, Kentucky, Idaho: Live updates

Rick Rouan, Ella Lee and Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • John Fetterman
    American politician, 34th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary a contrast in styles

The Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat pits a pair of politicians building different kinds of support.

Pittsburgh-area Rep. Conor Lamb has built a wave of support among his party’s elected officials in Pennsylvania. The state’s Democratic Party backed him in the primary alongside throngs of elected Democrats.

But Lamb has trailed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman substantially in the public polling done on the race. A former steel town mayor, Fetterman unseated an incumbent in 2018 to become the state’s lieutenant governor.

Fetterman has largely eschewed endorsements from the state’s top Democrats while rising to the top of the polls. He has fended off attacks from Lamb and other candidates in the race that he is extreme.

The other candidates in the race all have polled in the single-digits.

– Rick Rouan

Who is John Fetterman?

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s storied rise through politics may reach a new milestone today as he enters the Democratic Senate primary a heavy favorite. The 6 foot 9 inch Fetterman whose preference for collared work shirts over suits first drew national attention for his role as mayor of Braddock, a hollowed-out steel town he is credited with reviving. What to know about Fetterman.

Who is John Fetterman?: Pennsylvania's unconventional lieutenant governor running for Senate

John Fetterman arrives at the Holy Hound Tap Room in downtown York, Pa., Thursday, May. 12, 2022.
Who is Conor Lamb?

Voters have picked Democratic House Rep. Conor Lamb over a Republican opponent three times. Lamb flipped a Republican House seat blue in a 2018 special election. His experience in Congress and prior election victories in Pennsylvania have made him the preferred candidate of major organizations like the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Democratic Party. Still, Lamb has lagged in the polls behind Fetterman and will need to defy expectations to become his party’s nominee. What to know about Lamb.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C.
Voters drop off ballots ahead of the election at Marion County Health and Human Services in Salem, Ore. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
