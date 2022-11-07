With midterm vote looming, Murphy announces crackdown on 'epidemic' of auto theft in NJ

With the state's historic wave of auto theft becoming a central election issue, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday promised stiffer penalties and more funding to combat the criminal gangs that have propelled auto theft to record levels in New Jersey the last two years.

Speaking at a news conference a day before Election Day, Murphy called for new legislation and said his administration had already taken steps that were having an impact on a stolen-vehicle surge that he conceded had "risen to near epidemic levels."

"We know we must do more to reduce the likelihood of car theft and hold those who do commit these crimes accountable," said Murphy, who appeared at State Police headquarters in Ewing with fellow Democrats Nicholas Scutari, the state Senate president, and Craig Coughlin, the Assembly speaker.

"Bringing down the number of vehicle thefts will also reduce the occurrence of violent crime," Murphy said, "as we know that too often stolen cars are used in shootings or other acts of violence."

Republicans have hammered Democrats on crime this fall, ahead of an election where they're expected to make significant gains in Congress. In New Jersey, GOP candidates have focused on the state's bail reform measures, saying they make it harder to keep car-theft suspects in jail. According to State Police data, a record 14,320 vehicles were reported stolen last year in New Jersey, a 22% rise from 2020. By July of this year, more than 9,300 cars had been stolen, state police reported. That put New Jersey on a record pace for 17,000 thefts by the end of 2022.

Murphy said his administration has already been taking steps to fight the problem, including Attorney General Matthew Platkin's move earlier this year to authorize the State Police Auto Theft Task Force to add detectives and prosecutors. Platkin later revised police pursuit policies, which had prohibited chases of criminal suspects, to "explicitly permit the pursuit of stolen cars," the governor said.

Story continues

Those measures have helped to turn the tide, Murphy added. Auto theft was down 14% in September and 12% in October compared to the same period in 2021, he said.

But with auto theft still prevalent and incidents of catalytic converter thefts and police chases on the rise, the governor said more needs to be done. He called on the state Legislature to adopt new penalties and also laid out steps to better monitor those charged with stealing vehicles. He vowed to sign such measures into law "as soon as they are placed on my desk."

Law enforcement says most of the theft is the work of organized gangs that often employ juveniles to scout and steal high-end vehicles in affluent suburban neighborhoods. Thieves look for cars left unlocked with keys or key fobs inside, but reports of break-ins in search of keys have also been on the rise.

For subscribers: NJ car theft is on a record-setting pace: See where your town ranks

More: Why do people leave cars unlocked as thefts are on the rise in NJ? We try to find out

Scutari, the Senate president, said lawmakers must consider changes to fight a kind of crime wave "that we never saw before, rings involved in New Jersey that we have never seen before."

"There are minors involved in brazen car thefts, catalytic converter rings," Scutari said. "So it's going to take us to create new laws and broaden the types of things that prosecutors can actually utilize to get after people."

Coughlin said "the people are sending us a clear message" to address the problem.

Auto theft legislation

Murphy called for legislation to accomplish four goals, starting with a persistent auto theft offender statute "that would give prosecutors the option of seeking more serious criminal consequences for those who have been repeatedly found guilty of car theft."

A second bill would criminalize the possession and distribution of specialized tools that auto thieves use to break into and start vehicles, he said.

A third measure would establish penalties for failing to comply with new guidelines on the sale and purchase of catalytic converters.

"We know many car thieves are specifically going after catalytic converters for the precious metals they contain," the governor said. He noted last week's bust of a multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring that allegedly included six New Jersey men.

Joseph Avola etches a license plate number on a catalytic converter at Doyle's Automotive on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Doyle's Automotive is working with the New Milford Police Department in an effort to prevent catalytic converter theft by painting the converter with a high temperature paint and etching the license plate number of the vehicle into the converter. The service is free to New Milford residents from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Auto theft has spiked around the country, he said. Still, his final legislative proposal, what Murphy dubbed "the big one," addressed criticisms of the bail reforms he oversaw in 2017.

"We will invest in enhanced pretrial services to reduce the risk that individuals awaiting trial will go out and commit another crime," he said. The services will include both house arrest and pretrial monitoring as well as support services for defendants who may have housing or other issues pushing them into crime.

"We're also putting $10 million in federal funds in communities investing in automated license-plate reader technology that will allow local police to better track stolen vehicles and the vehicles being used to shuttle car thieves into targeted neighborhoods," Murphy said.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, one of the Democrats locked in a re-election battle this fall, announced last month that she has cosponsored a bipartisan bill to provide $30 million annually over five years for more hiring, equipment and other resources to curb the problem.

"Nationally, almost 500,000 vehicles worth an estimated $4.5 billion were stolen in the first half of 2022," Sherrill said at a news conference last month in Morris County. The figures represented a 25% increase in thefts compared with the first half of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, said Sherrill, a Montclair Democrat.

Sherrill made her announcement with state Senators Anthony Bucco and Richard Codey at her side. Bucco, a Morris Republican, and Codey, an Essex County Democrat, co-sponsored a similar bipartisan bill in Trenton this August, working with Morris County Sherriff James Gannon and Morris prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Reached on Tuesday, Bucco he was unaware of Murphy's proposal but would be happy to work with the governor or anybody else "to get this going."

"I'm glad the governor is starting to focus on this," he said. "Time is wasting. Our bill has been sitting there and deserves a hearing. It deserves to come up for a vote. We have bipartisan support from our prosecutors, our sheriffs and law enforcement. I just want to make sure our residents are safe. It's time to stop talking and start acting."

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Phil Murphy proposes legislation to slow NJ auto theft crime