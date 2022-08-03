‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks,’ says RBC. Here are 2 names with at least 70% upside

TipRanks
·6 min read

Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.

"The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years, Congress is expected to shift back to Republican control which is good news for stocks since the S&P 500 tends to post its strongest returns in years that have a Democratic President and split or Republican Congressional control," Calvasina explained.

Against this backdrop, Calvasina's colleagues among the RBC stock analysts have picked out two stocks they see as strong gainers in the months ahead – gainers to the tune of 70% or better. We’ve looked up these stocks, using TipRanks platform, to find out what makes them stand out.

Liberty Energy (LBRT)

The first RBC pick is Liberty Energy, an oilfield services company in the North American hydrocarbon sector. Oilfield services are the supporting services required by the producing firms to get oil and gas resources out of the ground. The producers find the oil and drill the wells; the services companies, like Liberty, provide the necessary support: engineering know-how in the water, sand, chemicals, piping, and pumping needed for effective fracking ops.

Liberty operates in some of the richest energy production regions of the US and Canada, including the Appalachian gas formations of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and the oil and gas fields of the Gulf Coast, the Great Plains, and the Rocky Mountains. In all, Liberty has a presence in 12 US states and 3 Canadian provinces.

Oilfield support has notoriously high costs, and Liberty ran a consistent net loss until Q2 of this year. In its 2Q22 financial release, Liberty reported a diluted EPS of 55 cents. This compares favorably to the 3-cent loss from 1Q22, and even better to the 29-cent loss from 2Q21. The profit was derived from high revenues; the top line grew 62% year-over-year to reach $943 million, the highest level in the last two years.

These results, especially the EPS, came in ahead of expectations. EPS had been forecast at 17 cents; the 55 cents reported was more than triple that value. Shares in Liberty have also outperformed this year; where the overall markets are down near bear territory, LBRT has gained 45%.

The company’s outperformance is a key factor for RBC’s 5-star analyst Keith Mackey, who writes, “Liberty’s 2Q22 results were well ahead of our expectations on strong activity levels and pricing. We believe the investment case in Liberty has become increasingly compelling... In our view, Liberty should trade at a premium to most pressure pumping companies in our coverage group due to its size, strong balance sheet, and broad exposure to key North American basins."

By 'premium,' Mackey means 73% upside potential. The analyst gives LBRT shares a $25 price target to back his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Mackey’s track record, click here)

Wall Street appears to be in broad agreement with Mackey, as Liberty shares maintain a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. There have been 8 recent analyst reviews, including 6 Buys and 2 Holds. The stock’s $22.38 average price target implies ~59% upside potential from the $14.11 trading price. (See Liberty stock forecast on TipRanks)

Callon Petroleum (CPE)

RBC is a Canadian investment bank, and Canada is a leader in the global energy market, so it’s not surprising that the firm’s analysts watch the North American energy companies closely. Callon Petroleum is one of the industry’s independent operators, with its base in Houston, Texas and its acquisition, exploration, and extraction activities in the Permian basin and Eagle Ford shale formations of its home state. The company’s assets include some 180,000 net acres spread across both regions.

Callon won’t release its second quarter numbers until tomorrow, but we can get a feel for the company’s performance by looking back at Q1. As we look back, we should bear in mind that last fall, Callon completed its acquisition of Primexx’s leasehold interests and oil, gas, and infrastructure assets in the Delaware basin. The transaction, conducted in both stock and cash, was valued at $788 million. At the same time, Callon divested itself on non-core acreage in the Eagle Ford play, for a total of $100 million.

With that in the background, we find that Callon reported total hydrocarbon revenues of $664.8 million in Q1, more than double the year-ago top line. This supported a solid adjusted EPS of $3.43 per diluted share – again, this was more than double the result from 1Q21. Callon’s results, at both the top and bottom lines, have been showing steady growth since the second quarter of 2020, reflecting both the return to business as the pandemic closures recede and the rising price of oil and natural gas on the open markets.

In an important point for investors to note, Callon does carry a heavy debt load, including $712 million, nearly half of the $1.6 billion limit on the company’s secured credit facility. The company generated a free cash flow in Q1 of $183.3 million, and has been openly working toward deleveraging its balance sheet.

According to Scott Hanold, another of RBC’s 5-star analysts, CPE has underperformed its peers significantly over the past year, and that opens up an opportunity for investors.

“CPE shares have significantly underperformed over the past year related to investor preferences on scale/shareholder returns but also following the Primexx acquisition. Performance from the acquisition has outperformed our expectations and de-leveraging continues to occur faster than expected. We believe this positions CPE as one of the most attractive SMid caps in our coverage,” Hanold explained.

In line with his bullish stance, Hanold rates CPE an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $75 price target implies room for ~70% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here)

Overall, while RBC is tending to the bullish side, the Street seems more cautious. There are 8 recent analyst reviews on Callon, and they break down to 3 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell – for a Hold rating from the analyst consensus. The average upside remains high, however, as shares are selling for $44.18, and their $76.25 average target indicates ~73% upside potential. (See Callon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for energy stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Internet Search Giant Prepares For Tougher Economy?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Gilead Sciences tweaks fiscal-year outlook following Q2 results

    Gilead Sciences Inc. raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday for total product sales and adjusted earnings per share, while it cut its outlook for earnings per share.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is AbbVie Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Humira Rivals Looming?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy today with its biggest medicine, Humira, soon to face biosimilar rivals in the U.S.?

  • Otter Tail (OTTR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today on the call are Chuck MacFarlane, Otter Tail Corporation's president and CEO; and Kevin Moug, Otter Tail Corporation's senior vice president and chief financial officer. Before we begin, I want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call.

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • Las Vegas water reservoirs could only last around 50 more days

    Las Vegas water reservoirs could only last around 50 more days

  • Semiconductor ETFs close mixed amid fears of an industry ‘down cycle,’ Pelosi trip to Taiwan

    Battered exchange-traded funds focused on semiconductor stocks ended mixed Tuesday, amid concerns about a “down cycle” in the sector and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to major chip-producer Taiwan. The SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) closed 0.9% higher Tuesday, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) each slipped 0.2% after seeing gains earlier in the session, according to FactSet data. Taiwan manufactures “more than 60% of the world’s semiconductors,” wrote Tom Essaye, founder and president of Sevens Report Research, in a note Tuesday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Pelosi Goes To Taiwan

    U.S. equity indexes teetered between positive and negative territory on Tuesday, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan provoked rapid responses from China, including the announcement of military drills to take place Aug. 4-7 that will basically encircle the island. Taylor Fravel, the Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science and Director of the MIT Security Studies Program, joins Real Vision’s Andreas Steno Larsen at the top of today’s Daily Briefing to talk about what comes next in an increasingly fraught geopolitical situation. Meanwhile, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said the central bank is “nowhere near” being almost done fighting inflation, and bond yields were higher across the U.S. curve, with the 10-year making its biggest move since mid-June. Tony Greer of TG Macro joins Andreas to talk about recent price action and what happens to commodities markets if tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan boil over.

  • UPDATE 3-Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q2 Earnings?

    Higher commodity prices and crude production are likely to have aided ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q2.

  • PayPal earnings packed in much more than just numbers

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.

  • Stock Market Takes Sudden Drop But These 2 Indexes Outperform

    The stock market fell sharply starting 1 p.m. ET, although indexes held above the session's lows.

  • Applied DNA Sciences blasts more than 350% higher after initiating validation of monkeypox virus test

    Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. skyrocketed 353.7% higher in very volatile trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume spiked to 73.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 256,450 shares. The stock has been halted no less than 27 times for volatility since the opening bell. The company said if its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based monkeypox virus test is validated by is subsidiary Applied DN

  • SoFi stock gains after earnings: ‘The bank charter could not have come at a better time’

    Shares of SoFi Inc. were up nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company beat expectations with its latest results and delivered an upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter.

  • Occidental Petroleum Tops Profit Estimates, Pays Down Debt

    The energy company's performance probably pleased its biggest owner, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

  • CF Industries' (CF) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Sales Lag

    CF Industries (CF) benefits from higher average selling prices across all segments on reduced global supply availability and strong demand in Q2.

  • Fertilizer Stocks: CF Earnings Beat, Mosaic Falls Short

    Fertilizer stocks moved higher on Tuesday after CF Industries beat earnings estimates and Mosaic fell short.