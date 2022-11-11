Midtown Atlanta shooting: Suspect indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault charges

The suspect in a midtown Atlanta shooting spree that killed two people and injured another has been indicted.

Police say Raissa Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was recently released from the hospital.

Fulton County court records show that Kengne was indicted Nov. 4 on the following charges: murder (two counts), felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (five counts), false imprisonment, attempted burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (three counts).

Two of the aggravated assault charges stem from Kenge firing shots at a fourth victim who was not injured, according to the indictment.

After the shootings, Kengne called for a cab from Atlanta Checker Cab to pick up her at a hotel and take her to a home on Robin Hood Road NE in Ansley Park. The driver said she told him it was her lawyer’s home. He said no one came to the door and Kengne returned to his cab.

An address matching the house is listed in the indictment connected to the attempted burglary charge. According to the indictment, Kegne intended to remain inside and “commit the felony crime of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

From there, the driver said Kengne requested a ride to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Kengne was arrested by ATF task force officers at the international terminal by ATF agents.

The indictment did not give a clearer picture for Kengne’s possible motive in the shooting. However, a federal lawsuit showed a possible connection between her and the victims.

Channel 2 tracked down her social media pages, including her LinkedIn profile. On her profile, she said she worked at an accounting firm, BDO, until November of 2021 and she also mentioned the location of one of the shootings at 1100 Peachtree Street, where one victim Wesley Freeman was killed.

Kengne, on her LinkedIn post, referred to Freeman as the “laziest manager I have had the displeasure of working for.”

Freeman is also one of nearly a dozen people listed in a nearly 600 page federal lawsuit filed by Kengne earlier this year.

In the lawsuit, Kengne said she faced “retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, computer hacking” after she said she noted a “significant deficiency” in an audit that was disregarded.

The lawsuit indicates Kengne lived at 1280 West Peachtree, which is the same location where she allegedly shot two people, including Michael Shinners who is also listed in the lawsuit.

Kengne accused the condo association of “allowing unauthorized individuals to break into Plaintiff’s home in order to facilitate the harassment and retaliation” from BDO and others listed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was dismissed.



