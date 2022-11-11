Midtown mugger robs man in wheelchair in front of Bergdorf Goodman, NYPD says

A Midtown mugger choked and robbed a man in a wheelchair in front of Bergdorf Goodman’s store on 5th Ave. in broad daylight on Wednesday, police said.

The assailant grabbed the 40-year-old victim in a chokehold at 57th St. and 5th Ave. around 1:30 p.m. and threatened him, police said.

“I just got out of jail,” police quoted him saying. “I will kill you right now.”

Witnesses tried to stop the suspect, but he threatened them with a knife and ran away.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.