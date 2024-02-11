Midtown shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Midtown Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Harbert Avenue around 3:36 a.m. A man with an apparent gunshot wound was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say two people have been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

