Midtown shooting: Sacramento police say officer fired shots near 28th and Q streets

Police on Saturday afternoon were asking residents to stay away from an intersection in midtown Sacramento where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The shooting took place in the area of 28th and Q streets, near Albert Winn Park. The Sacramento Police Department said no officers were injured, but they did not indicate whether anyone else was injured in the incident.

Police officials said they would share more information about this shooting on the department’s Twitter account as the information becomes available.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area as traffic will be impacted.