Midtown shooting suspect gets into bizarre exchange with judge during 1st appearance

New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday.

Kengne continuously interrupted the judge about whether she qualified for a public defender. The judge quickly dismissed the conversation and suggested she retain council.

The judge kept telling her not to interrupt him, but she kept going.

“Ms. Kengne, you have the right to remain silent and I suggest you do.”

After the intense back and forth, the judge denied Kengne bond and officers took her back to jail.

The 34-year-old sparked complete chaos and a shelter in place order in Midtown Atlanta after police say she shot the property manager and the building engineer at 1280 West Condos.

Police said she held a person at gunpoint in the management office before shooting a man, later identified as Wesley Freeman, at an office at 110 Peachtree Street.

Police arrested Kengne at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Channel 2 Action News learned Freeman was one of several people named in a federal lawsuit filed by Kengne earlier this year. Among a number of accusations, Kengne listed that she worked at an accounting firm at 1100 Peachtree Street and claimed she faced retaliation and harassment.

