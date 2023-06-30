Midvale toddler drowns in apartment complex pool

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A 3-year-old boy died after being found alone in an apartment complex pool in Midvale on Wednesday. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled out of an apartment complex swimming pool.

The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex at 8095 S. Seghini Drive (800 West).

Police say the 3-year-old boy was able to get out of his apartment unnoticed and walked to the pool. The pool is surrounded by a fence and typically requires a key fob to get inside the gate. But at that time, workers were doing repairs on a hot tub, out of view of the pool, and had left the gate propped open, according to police.

The boy went into the pool alone and was believed to be in the water about 15 minutes before he was discovered, Unified police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.