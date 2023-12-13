Midvale woman in viral videos arrested on warrants, then released

A Midvale woman who has gained widespread attention over accusations of making racist rants shared on social media was arrested on outstanding warrants late Tuesday, but then released from jail not long after being booked. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A Midvale woman who has garnered widespread attention over accusations of making racist rants has been arrested on outstanding warrants.

As expected, however, she was released from jail on her own recognizance not long after being booked late Tuesday.

The 67-year-old woman was picked up by Unified police and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on warrants issued for failure to appear in court in four cases, two class B misdemeanors and two infractions.

By Wednesday morning, she had been released.

The woman has received enormous attention after TikTok videos of her interactions with neighbors went viral. There are several videos of the woman that appear to show her yelling at her neighbors, using racial profanities against one family, in particular.

In September, the woman was charged in Midvale Justice Court with assault, a class B misdemeanor, and accused of poking a pregnant neighbor in the stomach during a heated argument and then pushing her.

She is also charged with property damage, a class B misdemeanor, for yelling at another neighbor who was putting items in his car, and then ripping up his garden, charging documents state.

After her warrants were recalled following her arrest, arraignments for her two misdemeanor cases were set for Jan. 11.

Earlier this week, Unified police said they were working on a long-term solution to the issue, saying the woman would likely be released almost immediately if she were booked on the warrants. Part of their plan includes coordinating with the office's mental health unit.