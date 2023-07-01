Midville man charged in string of 14 area armed robberies

Midville man charged, suspected to be involved in 14 armed robberies across the state.

Two days after a Gibson Mini Mart clerk was struck with a pistol and robbed at gunpoint, Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley joined Burke County Sheriff’s Special Response Team and GBI agents in the arrest of Cordell John Henry Cobb, 22, and James R. Davis, both of Midville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said that Cobb and Davis are suspected to have been involved in 14 armed robberies across the state.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Glascock County deputies were dispatched after calls for assistance at the Gibson MiniMart.

Kelley said that the clerk was in the middle of the store when a masked man entered, pointed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk was struck on the head with what appears to have been a handgun during a physical altercation with the masked individual.

“We got a clothing and physical description of the gentleman and at that point in time we turned the investigation over to the GBI,” Kelley said. “During the investigation that morning we started getting information that Sandersville Police Department had had an armed robbery that morning and the physical descriptions matched pretty well.”

The GBI said that Cobb and Davis are suspects in a May 19 robbery of ST Food Mart and covenience store in Summertown, a May 26 robbery of Singh Food Mart in Twin City and other armed robberies in Statesboro, Bulloch County, Sandersville, Tifton, Chatham County and Waycross.

A spokesman for the Emanuel County S.O. said that their office spent hours watching the majority of the convenience stores in there are over a two-week period and obtained several leads which yielded valuable information. A Millen Police Department deputies recognized an individual in the same clothing as the suspect and relayed this information to Emanuel County investigators.

A meeting was held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with investigators from across the area where the robberies occurred.

“As a result of this meeting, the combined information led to the arrest of Cordell Cobb of Burke County,” the Emanuel County SO spokesman said. “Cobb is being charged with multiple counts of armed robbery in many jurisdictions.”

Charges from Glascock County include aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"This was a teamwork effort that solved a rash of armed robberies and that’s the way law enforcement has to work, as a team,” Kelley said.

As the investigation is on going, anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is encouraged to call the Emanuel County S.O. at 478-237-7526 or the GBI’s Thomson office at 706-595-2575.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Midville man charged in string of 14 area armed robberies