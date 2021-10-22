Midway (ASX:MWY) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Midway (ASX:MWY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Midway:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = AU$5.7m ÷ (AU$263m - AU$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Midway has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 8.3%.

See our latest analysis for Midway

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Midway compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Midway.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Midway's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.6% from 21% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Midway is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 54% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Midway that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

