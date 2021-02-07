  • Oops!
Midwest battered by brutal subzero temperatures as second winter storm sweeps U.S.

Doha Madani
A second winter storm in less than a week has Midwestern residents bracing for bitter subzero wind chills while those in the East Coast hunker down amid a fresh coat of snowfall.

Temperatures across the Midwest and Northern Plains have fallen below zero Sunday morning, but wind chill could drop to -50 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin within 10 minutes of being out in temperatures that severe, according to the agency.

Officials across the country are urging people to stay home for any non-essential business and keep off the roads for their own safety, with the weather causing impaired visibility and hazardous conditions.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned residents to take caution as the subzero temperatures were creeping in on the city Saturday night.

“Make sure to check in on vulnerable neighbors, friends, and loved ones,” Lightfoot tweeted. “If there's someone you're concerned about, please call 311 to request a well-being check.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed three of the state-run Covid-19 vaccination sites in Burlington, Middlesex, and Morris counties. A similar decision was made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said vaccinations at the state’s Stony Brook and Jones Beach sites on Long Island would be rescheduled for later in the week.

New York City issued a winter storm advisory effective through 9 p.m. Sunday as the city expects an additional 6 to 8 inches of snow. The city’s famed Central Park already saw 17.2 inches last week after a Nor’easter blew through the region.

That storm left at least seven people dead in the Northeast and buried some cites under several feet of snow.

Image: US-WEATHER-COLD (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP - Getty Images)
Slightly warmer days are on the horizon, however. Temperatures are expected to begin rising on Sunday afternoon, with only a few daily low temperature records forecasted as the week progresses.

