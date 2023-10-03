Midwest City man convicted of triple murder in 2017, faces life sentence

More than six years after a triple homicide, an Oklahoma County district court jury has found a man known as “Psycho” guilty of murder.

The jury returned a verdict of first-degree murder last week in the trial of Ramon Pugh, 49, in the 2017 shooting deaths of Derell Barksdale, 39; Donielle Gregory, 39; and Terrance Jackson, 51. All three victims were from Oklahoma City.

Pugh also was found guilty of a fourth charge of possessing a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison for each of the murder counts and 20 years in prison on the count of firearms possession.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Ramon Pugh initially faced death penalty for 2017 slayings

Prosecutors said Pugh and the three men had been talking, drinking vodka and smoking marijuana at Pugh’s residence on East Babb Drive in Midwest City in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Pugh's girlfriend told police she and her 10-year-old daughter also were at the house on the night of the shooting. The girlfriend said she heard several gunshots coming from the living room about 8:45 p.m.

Prosecutors said Barksdale and Gregory were shot multiple times and that Jackson died of a single gunshot wound.

Pugh’s girlfriend told authorities she grabbed her daughter and they went out a bedroom window.

Pugh, whom prosecutors said is known as “Psycho,” “Sico” and “Romon” turned himself in about a week later.

Pugh initially faced the death penalty.

In court documents, prosecutors wrote that Pugh "should be punished by death." They also claimed there was a probability that Pugh would be "a continuing threat to society."

The Oklahoma County district attorney’s office made a motion to dismiss the death penalty on Aug. 30.

Pugh had been acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in 1999 in connection with the shooting death of a man outside a club in Spencer in 1997. Records show he has served time in prison for shooting with intent to kill, firearm possession and drug offenses.

