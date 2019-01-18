Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declares state of emergency as Midwest, Northeast rush to finalize snowstorm preparations

A major snowstorm will strike the Midwest and Northeast this weekend, dumping mass amounts of snow and creating treacherous travel conditions. Local officials warn communities to prepare ahead of the dangerous winter storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday had winter storm watches and warnings in effect across the Northeast and Midwest.

AccuWeather is predicting blizzard conditions to wallop interior portions of the Northeast with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 40 inches.



PA winter storm 1-17-2019 More

Travel disruptions are already occurring as a result of the storm. Air travel is being affected ahead of the storm as several major hubs lie in the storm's path, such as Chicago O'Hare, Chicago Midway and Detroit.

An airplane slid off a runway at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries and all passengers were being transported to the terminal, the airfield reported on Twitter. The airport has been closed and all flights have been suspended.



omaha plane More

The storm's biggest impact on air travel could come Saturday and Sunday as the storm is expected to move across the airports in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington and Baltimore.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency on Friday, as the winter storm approaches. The declaration will allow for increased assistance with storm-related needs.

"We'll be aggressive in managing this storm - snowfall rates could exceed 1-2 inches per hour. Our top concern is the safety of residents. Postpone travel if you can, and be aware of changing conditions," Wolf said in a tweet.

Pennsylvanian is imposing speed restriction and a ban on all commercial traffic on most interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.



A commercial vehicle ban will be in place bet noon Saturday & noon Sunday on ALL Interstates & the Turnpike, except for I-95 in SE PA. The ban will also be imposed on the US 22 expressway in the Lehigh Valley & PA Route 33 expressway in Northampton/Monroe counties. #paturnpike pic.twitter.com/ANMcBKqw22 — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 18, 2019