Midwest Power Capacity Cost Soars 47-Fold on Supply Shortfalls

Naureen S. Malik
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Midwest consumers are facing higher electricity costs amid looming supply shortages that increased payouts to generators by 47-fold in an annual auction.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The capacity price for generators serving 11 states in the region that are part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator jumped to $236.66 a megawatt-day for the year starting June 1, the grid operator said in a statement late Thursday. The price was $5 a megawatt-day in the previous auction.

Capacity for the southern part of MISO, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, climbed to $2.88 per megawatt-day from 1 cent in last year’s auction.

Households and businesses that rely on utilities and retailers who don’t own their own power generation or contract enough supplies will see the steepest increases, according to MISO.

The reality is those areas that are short power supplies “will have increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to maintain system reliability,” Clair Moeller, MISO’s chief operating officer, said in the statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • National Grid raises guidance as it cashes in on energy price surge

    The announcement came as UK inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.

  • While the US explores digital currencies, China's eYuan is already in 15 cities. But experts say Beijing and Washington aren't actually competing in the same race.

    Experts break down how the currencies of the world's two largest economies compete, and why they each might want a digital currency.

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank as it was being towed back to port, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said, according to Russian news agencies. Ukraine’s armed forces said the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet had been hit by missiles. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Mus

  • Reducing inequality, hiking minimum wage could boost U.S. economy -White House

    Boosting enforcement of antidiscrimination and antitrust laws, raising the federal mininum wage and higher unionization rates could substantially boost U.S. economic growth, a new report by President Joe Biden's top economic advisers concludes. The annual Economic Report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, argues for restoring the public sector as a partner in long-run growth, and adoption of policies aimed at curbing the disproportionate market power of companies and employers that limits economic equality. “The government has a role to play in reducing inequality,” Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the council, told Reuters, stressing that ending lingering disparities in the U.S. labor market and racial wealth gaps would "absolutely" boost U.S. growth and competitiveness after years of weak progress.

  • Natural Gas Surges Higher on War Concerns

    The rally comes ahead of Thursday’s inventory report from the Department of Energy

  • Higher Gas Prices May Cost the Average American Hundreds in 2022

    Gas prices have leveled out to $4.03 this week, but they’re still over 40% higher than a year ago. Americans can expect to pay close to $700 more per year, or $60 a month due to the rapid rises in gas prices.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.