Midwest sees snow and freezing rain as winter storm winds down: Wednesday forecast

A major winter storm over the Midwest will continue to wind down, bringing light snow on Wednesday evening into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley will see an end to freezing rain that some areas are facing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the northern Mid-Atlantic could see heavy rainfall decrease slightly going into Thursday. The rain present from the Great Lakes to the southeastern U.S. will head to the Mid-Atlantic and northeast.

Forecasters also said parts of northern Maine will see light snow develop and instances of freezing rain overnight on Wednesday, and that parts of the Midwest will see scattered rain develop through Thursday.

The weather service said that temperature drops following blizzard conditions in the north-central U.S. region will make driving dangerous.

Snow showers across the region (mainly along and south of I-80) and temps dropping well below freezing will create hazardous driving conditions tonight with reduced visibilities and refreezing of roadways possible. pic.twitter.com/Gf1dnMPsL3 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 26, 2023

"Wet roads may REFREEZE tonight as temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s," the weather service in Omaha, Nebraska said.

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday Dec. 27.

A tractor trailer veers into ditch on Christmas Day on Interstate 80 in Nebraska as a winter storm pummels part of the Midwest, on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

Where is the Kilauea volcano? For Hawaii's most active volcano, eruptions are less rare

Nebraska weather map

Heavy rainfall forecasted for Pacific Northwest and California

A storm front over the Eastern Pacific will reach the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday before slowly dissipating by Thursday.

"The system will produce rain and highest elevation snow over the Pacific Northwest and California through Thursday evening," the weather service said.

Oregon weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Moderate snow and freezing rain forecasted as Midwest storm winds down