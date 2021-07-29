Midwest under threat from hurricane-force winds as severe storm system strikes

Organizers in Wisconsin postponed the biggest air show in the U.S. as a severe storm system threatened the Midwest with potentially hurricane-force winds, tornados, hail and thunderstorms overnight.

Threat level: More than 5.9 million people could be affected by the storm system — which saw the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, postpone events due to be held Wednesday until the following evening amid the threat of 90 mph winds.

Storms moving through southern Wisconsin were bringing "damaging winds along the line" and the threat of tornadoes in the southeast of the state on Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

"Thunderstorms associated with wind damage and a risk for a tornado, will be possible from the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states on Thursday," the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said on Thursday morning.

The big picture: The latest in a series of heat waves the brought extremely hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. Wednesday contributed to the severe storm system in the Midwest, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Such weather patterns often lead to so-called derecho events, characterized by an organized group of severe thunderstorms that brings damaging straight-line winds across long distances, Freedman notes.

Flashback: A derecho that struck parts of Iowa and Indiana last year caused some $7.5 billion in damages.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

