Midwestern State University grad appointed to state board again by Gov. Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott reappointed a Midwestern State University graduate to serve on the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology, according to an MSU media release.

Jennifer Brandt of Azle earned a bachelor's and master's of science in radiologic sciences from MSU Texas. She works as a radiologist assistant at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Brandt is serving another term on the board whose members regulate the practice of radiologic technology, according to an announcement from the Governor's Office. Her term expires Feb. 1, 2029.

Jennifer Brandt

She belongs to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and volunteers for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

More: How WFISD avoided a financial cliff. Hundreds of other districts didn't.

More: Gov. Greg Abbott appoints Burkburnett firefighter to state board

Brandt was formerly serving as a member of the Society of Radiology Physician Extenders, Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists and the North Texas Radiologic Technologist Society.

In addition, Abbott reappointed Melanie “Shannon” Lutz of Cypress.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Gov. Greg Abbott reappoints MSU graduate to state board