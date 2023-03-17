Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.105

The board of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.105 on the 16th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Midwich Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Midwich Group's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 88% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 88.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 47% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Midwich Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Midwich Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was £0.0306, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Midwich Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Midwich Group's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On Midwich Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Midwich Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

