Mieco Chipboard Berhad's (KLSE:MIECO) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Mieco Chipboard Berhad (KLSE:MIECO) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mieco Chipboard Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0046 = RM2.3m ÷ (RM678m - RM168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Mieco Chipboard Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 6.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mieco Chipboard Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mieco Chipboard Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mieco Chipboard Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Mieco Chipboard Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Mieco Chipboard Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 53% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Mieco Chipboard Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

