Daily Briefing: Mifepristone access remains unchanged — for now

The Justice Department says it will appeal a new ruling limiting access to abortion pill mifepristone to the Supreme Court. Also in the news: The search for human remains in Maui continues and a leadership shake-up for USWNT.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Here's how you can join the biggest hunt for the Loch Ness monster in 50 years.

Here are Thursday's top stories.

New mifepristone ruling won't immediately impact access to the drug

A federal appeals court has said it would limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, ruling that the Food and Drug Administration had overstepped its authority with a series of actions that made it far easier for Americans to obtain the drug.

Mifepristone access remains unchanged — for now. However, this latest move sets up another showdown at the Supreme Court over access to the drug and abortion.

The ruling by three judges nominated by Republican presidents was the latest step in what has turned into a months-long legal drama over mifepristone.

In April, the Supreme Court allowed full access to the drug while the case played out in lower courts, maintaining the status quo from before the lawsuit was filed. It will not lift until the expected appeal to the Supreme Court is resolved.

The FDA's approval of mail-order abortion drugs, the group that sued over the federal agency's approval of the drug said, would "subvert the promise" of the Supreme Court's decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Keep reading: As the mifepristone case has ricocheted through the courts, medical associations and health experts have pointed to the drug's decadeslong safety record.

Why did this police department raid the local newspaper?

Days after police officers raided and seized personal cell phones, computers, a file server and other equipment from reporters at a local news outlet in Kansas, the Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said he withdrew a search warrant previously issued to police to obtain information they were seeking. The case garnered national attention after several news organizations condemned the police department. Legal experts and advocates are slamming the police department for requesting a search warrant and those issuing the warrant, arguing the move violates the U.S. Constitution and other laws granting journalists protection from searches and seizures. Read more

Police raid Kansas newspaper; publisher calls it 'Gestapo tactics'

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Thousands of Maui residents need housing as death toll climbs to 111

Authorities began releasing the names of the dead, and Gov. Josh Green warned the death toll – 111 as of Wednesday – from the nation's deadliest wildfire in more than century was expected to continue climbing. Local officials said housing the displaced continues to be a primary focus of relief efforts. More than 500 hotel rooms and 1,000 Airbnb rentals were becoming available, he said, adding thousands of people will need housing for at least 36 weeks. While some major roads into the area are reopening for locals, authorities warned toxic byproducts from flames that spewed spewed poisonous fumes remained a major concern. Read more

''I was crying hysterically'': Maui residents search for missing pets after deadly fires.

Firefighters in Hawaii fought to save homes while their own houses burned to the ground.

Biden to visit Hawaii on Monday to meet with survivors of catastrophic Maui wildfires.

A Hawaiian Electric truck is pictured near a destroyed neighbourhood in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 16, 2023.

Can Trump be pardoned in a state conviction?

The unprecedented prospect of a criminal sentence for a former president – who could be reelected while cases against him proceed – is already raising questions about whether Donald Trump could end his own legal battles with a pardon or similar move. In two federal criminal cases now pending, legal experts say Trump could look to pardon himself if he retakes the presidency next year. But Monday’s Georgia indictments are a different story. Convictions on state charges can’t be erased by a pardon, even from a reelected Trump – or by any other Trump ally who might win the White House. Read more

Delay, delay, delay: Here's how Donald Trump is trying to push back his criminal trials.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

Vlatko Andonovski out as USWNT coach after historical failure at World Cup

Vlatko Andonovski's resignation as coach of the U.S. women’s national team will be announced Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not yet permitted to speak publicly on the topic. His departure has been expected since the USWNT made its earliest exit ever at a World Cup or Olympics, in a loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 in the tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand. It was the first time the Americans failed to reach the semifinals at a World Cup. Read more

Jets assistant coach Tony Oden hospitalized after a ''friendly fire'' during a practice skirmish.

Watch: Sam Kerr's goal for Australia equalizes World Cup semifinal before loss to England.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski looks on after the 2023 World Cup Round of 16 loss to Sweden.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: 2023 Little League World Series highlights

Twenty Little League teams from around the world are competing in the 2023 Little League World Series baseball tournament, including a team representing Cuba for the first time in the 76-year history of the competition. The series began Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Read more

The Cuba Region champion team from Bayamo, Cuba, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mifepristone, abortion, Maui, wildfire, Hawaii, Trump, Georgia, USWNT: Daily Briefing