Mifepristone rulings set up first major post-Roe abortion case at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – A pair of contradictory federal court rulings Friday over the abortion pill mifepristone will almost certainly queue the issue up for the Supreme Court, marking the first significant abortion case to land on the high court's docket since a majority of justices last year overturned Roe v. Wade.

A major decision Friday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will be appealed to the Louisiana-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which frequently sides against the Biden administration. Another ruling from U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, also issued Friday, blocks the Food and Drug Administration from limiting the "availability of mifepristone" in several states involved in a separate lawsuit.

The next step would likely involve appealing to the Supreme Court's emergency application, or "shadow" docket. How quickly that happens is uncertain. Attorney General Merrick Garland said late Friday that the administration will appeal Kacsmaryk's ruling and is reviewing the second decision.

Appeals courts will not rule at this point on the underlying claims raised in the lawsuits – that process may take years – but rather on whether to temporarily suspend FDA approvals of the drug while the litigation plays out. In other words, the current fight is over what happens with mifepristone while the courts are working through the cases.

If the Supreme Court winds up with the case it will be the first major abortion controversy to arrive at its doors since last year's blockbuster decision to overturn Roe, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The fate of the drug has taken on tremendous significance as some states have banned in-clinic abortions in response to that ruling.

Here's a look at how the case could proceed in federal courts.

What happens next with the abortion pill lawsuit?

The Justice Department said Friday it will appeal Kacsmaryk's ruling to the 5th Circuit and seek a temporary stay to put his ruling on hold while the appeal plays out. Kacsmaryk suspended his ruling for a week to give the administration time to file its appeal.

"The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision," Garland said in a statement. The decision "overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective."

If the appeals court declines to put Kacsmaryk's ruling on hold, then the Biden administration could appeal to the Supreme Court's emergency applications docket. The high court could move relatively quickly – usually within a few weeks – to address the request. Increasingly in high-profile cases, the Supreme Court has agreed to schedule arguments and address the lawsuit's broader claims as well.

Given the contradictory ruling from the federal court in Washington, the Biden administration could attempt to involve the Supreme Court more quickly – in effect asking it to weigh into the case before the 5th Circuit rules. The Justice Department said Friday it is "reviewing" the decision from Rice.

How soon will the Supreme Court weigh into the abortion pill fight?

Given the significance and some of the legal questions involved, there's a good chance the Supreme Court will get a say on the issue before it's over.

Many major controversies have wound their way onto the high court's emergency docket in recent years, including President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a Texas ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers and the Title 42 immigration plan that allowed for the rapid removal of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People leave the Supreme Court after the first hearing for student debt cancellation in Washington, DC, on February 28, 2023.

What is the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'?

The Supreme Court usually decides a case after the parties submit legal briefs over the course of several months and take part in hours of oral argument. The opinions are usually signed – so it's clear how each justice voted – and those opinions generally involve the court explaining how it reached its conclusion.

But the process is different on the court's emergency docket. Briefing is expedited. Often there is no oral argument. Orders often are not signed. That's partly because the docket was designed to deal with quick decisions that don't decide the underlying case. For instance, many emergency docket filings are filed by death row inmates seeking to delay their execution while they argue a broader legal point in lower courts.

The court's applications docket has come under increasing scrutiny, however, as the justices have dipped into the merits of cases and occasionally changed the law with their orders. The court has appeared to respond to that criticism by scheduling oral arguments – and slowing the pace of the process – in some of the most consequential cases, such as those dealing with immigration and abortion.

