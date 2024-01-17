Mifflin, Shelby churches offering meals this weekend

Two area churches are hosting dinners this weekend.

St. Michael Lutheran at 26 E. Maine St. in Mifflin will have a free home-cooked meal at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be followed at 6 p.m. with music by Alan Moore and Simple Man Ministries.

On Sunday the First Lutheran Church at 33 Broadway in Shelby invites the community to a pasta dinner fundraiser to raise money to repair and renovate the church's pipe organ. The fundraiser will begin at approximately 11 a.m. following worship service and will feature a choice of spaghetti and meatballs or chicken alfredo. The suggested donation for each plate is $12, and all proceeds will go towards the much-needed repair of the church organ.

For more information, please contact First Lutheran Church at 419-347-7675 or visit flcshelby.org.

