Mifflin Township police officer injured: Chief

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Mifflin Township Police Department officer was injured during an incident involving a suspect Sunday night, according to the department’s chief.

The incident was reported on the 2900 block of Perdue Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.

Mifflin Township Chief of Police David Briggs confirmed an officer was injured and taken to Grant Medical Center. The officer’s condition is not known at this time.

Scene on the 2900 block of Perdue Avenue in Mifflin Township where a Mifflin Township police officer was injured by a suspect on Feb. 18, 2024. (NBC4)

Briggs said the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

A suspect is in custody, Briggs said.

Multiple police vehicles including from Columbus and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene, which is taped off as officers investigate. There was a lot of police activity centered on a silver Ford vehicle which was surrounded by police evidence markers. The car appeared to have a pair of jumper cables sticking out from under the hood, and the driver’s door was open.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

