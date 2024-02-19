A Mifflin Township police officer was injured Sunday night after an altercation near a disabled vehicle.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. on the 2900 block of Perdue Avenue, according to information provided by the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9.

A Mifflin Township officer, who has not been identified, was with the disabled vehicle, which was being pushed and had the hood up with jumper cables attached.

At some point during the interaction, the person had a knife, according to the information provided by the union. The officer and the suspect had some sort of physical confrontation that resulted in the officer being cut in the upper body.

The officer was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where they are in stable condition.

The officer did not fire a weapon and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, union officials said.

The suspect has not yet been identified and no additional information was immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mifflin Twp. officer cut by knife in altercation, suspect in custody