Mifflinburg Area School Board seeking to fill vacancy

Nov. 11—MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Wendy McClintock.

Residents of Buffalo Township, Limestone Township, New Berlin Borough or Union Independent Township, who are interested in becoming a school board member should submit a letter of interest to Tammy Boop, School Board Secretary, Mifflinburg Area School District, 178 Maple Street, Mifflinburg, PA 17844, by 3 p.m. Nov. 17. School board members must be at least 18 years old and have been a resident in the district for more than one year.

Boop said McClintock cited "professional and personal reasons" for her resignation. The board is expected to accept her letter of resignation at the Nov. 14 public meeting.

McClintock's term was set to expire in December 2025.

The Board of Directors of the Mifflinburg Area School District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Intermediate School LGI, 250 Mabel St., Mifflinburg, to interview and fill a vacancy on the board due to a resignation.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER