Mifflinburg man arrested in towing business break-ins faces additional charges

Jul. 27—LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man accused of burglarizing two Union County tow businesses and stealing police evidence from his own impounded vehicle saw additional charges filed against him Monday.

Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department charged Ryan J. Darrup with three counts: firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. He awaits arraignment on these charges and is already held in county jail on charges from two related cases.

According to arrest papers, Darrup possessed a 9mm handgun, cannabis vape and edible products and varied paraphernalia. The items were inside Darrup's 2012 Ford Fusion and two backpacks that were later recovered after they were stolen from inside the impound lot, according to police.

Darrup was discovered unresponsive inside his vehicle, keys in the ignition, at the Fuel On gas station at Route 15 and 192 about 8:35 p.m. July 15, according to police. He allegedly broke into two Union County tow businesses overnight in the early morning hours of July 16 and was taken into custody at about 8:30 p.m. July 16 from an apartment at 202 Saint John St.

The backpacks were recovered from that same apartment about two hours later following further investigation including witness statements, according to arrest papers.

Two sets of separate charges were filed previously against Darrup related to the incidents at the two businesses.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO