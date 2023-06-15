Mifflinburg school district fires employee accused of possessing child porn

Jun. 15—MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board fired an employee accused of possessing child porn.

Brendan Stepp, an office aide at the school district, was arrested in May for allegedly possessing seven images depicting child sexual abuse material. The school board unanimously approved his termination, retroactive to May 23, at Tuesday night's public meeting.

Stepp, 25, of Susquehanna Avenue, Sunbury, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on May 30. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 9 a.m. June 19 in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Troopers said they received a cyber tip in December and executed a search warrant in February at a home on Susquehanna Avenue and allegedly discovered a sexual video on an electronic device.

Troopers spoke with Stepp and allegedly asked him if he knew why they were there, to which Stepp allegedly responded, "yes," according to court documents.

Stepp voluntarily went to the Stonington state police barracks. During an interview, he admitted to receiving, viewing, saving and disseminating child sexual material, according to court documents.

Stepp also allegedly admitted to the images being of individuals under the age of 18 and as young as eight, troopers said.

Stepp is charged with four felony counts of child pornography and three felony counts of dissemination of child pornography. He has been free since May 19 after posting $25,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Stephen Hobbs, of York.