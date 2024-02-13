Mifflinburg student a finalist in poster competition

Feb. 13—MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Sophomore Sarah Barkafski has been selected as a finalist in a poster competition for Prevent Suicide PA.

Her design submission, which was created in David Sunderland's classroom, can be voted on at the following link: https://psa.preventsuicidepa.org/2024-public-voting-posters. Public voting is open until Feb. 23.

The high school and middle school will display Sarah's poster, along with others, throughout the schools starting in March. The Student Assistance Teams at both schools are kicking off a campaign "WILDCAT STRONG, STAY — YOUR LIFE MATTERS" to provide resources and supports for mental health awareness.

In its most recent PAYS survey (Pennsylvania Youth Survey) taken by students in sixth, eighth, 10th, and 12th grade, depression and mental health are the most pressing concerns facing district students, according to the district.

The "WILDCAT STRONG, STAY —YOUR LIFE MATTERS" campaign will include the following: Resources displayed and distributed for 988, Suicide & Crisis Hotline; distribution of "WILDCAT STRONG, STAY — YOUR LIFE MATTERS" bracelets to middle and high school students; video announcements for 988: Public Service Announcements that have been created by professional athletes, musicians, actor, etc. as well as created locally for the awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline; and the Wildcat Way will do large group sessions/panel discussion with middle school students to discuss ways to cope with anxiety/depression as well as resources available.