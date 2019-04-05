We might like these $30 true wireless earbuds more than Apple’s $159 AirPods

Logic might dictate that it’s impossible for a pair of $30 headphones from a little-known brand to be better than $159 headphones from a huge company, but there’s one thing you have to consider when it comes to comparing the SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds to Apple’s AirPods: plastic. Since the tips of Apple’s AirPods are made of smooth plastic, you can’t create seal in order to isolate sound. With the SoundPEATS true wireless buds though, the tips are silicone so all that bass is locked into your ear canal. Definitely check them out before you spend more than five times as much on AirPods.

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt global professional Realtek chipset, true wireless design with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[SINGLE & COUPLE] – Support working together to enjoy stereo sound, or using one earbud only for preference or driving safety. Different from the previous version or other brand, the TrueFree wireless earbuds provide HiFi stereo sound at both music and phone calls.

[ONE-STEP PAIRING] – Born to offer you every convenience, the earbuds are built with very easy operation. Pull out the earbuds from charging case and hit on Bluetooth list. That’s how easily you get the earbuds paired.

[EXTENDED PLAYTIME] – Compact and lightweight magnetic charging case for you to carry the earbuds around. 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours in total, the earbuds strive to keep you company longer.

[BIG IN SMALL] – SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds fulfill all your fantasy and needs about Bluetooth earphones. As long as your device is with Bluetooth version above 4.0, you can use it with the earbuds. SoundPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.

