You Might Actually Be Able To Afford a Mansion in These 20 States

AnastasiaKopa / Shutterstock.com

Right now, a great many Americans are currently reassessing their living situation. If for no other reason because, well, they’ve been spending a lot more time in their residences in recent weeks. As such, more than a few people are likely finding themselves holed up at home with three kids and suddenly thinking to themselves “we need a much, much larger house.” While the primary concern surrounding coronavirus is that people develop COVID-19, a secondary (though clearly less serious) outbreak of cabin fever has occurred.

See: How Much Income You Need To Buy a Mansion in Every State

So while you should take a little time to reconsider the size of your living space once you’ve been able to spend a good stretch of time outside again, if you’re still dead set on getting a lot more space, know that a little flexibility on location can create a lot of flexibility on cost. That’s because, while even a modest home in the Bay Area is starting to approach seven figures, plenty of states have home prices that can put mansion living within reach for a much larger chunk of the population. This includes a number of states where a typical mortgage for 5,000 glorious square feet can come in for under $3,000 a month.

To illustrate this, GOBankingRates put together a list of 20 states where you can buy a mansion and still anticipate mortgage payments that don’t necessarily require you to be super rich to afford. The study compiled places where 5,000-square-foot and even 8,000-square-foot residences are actually in a price range that wouldn’t be completely outrageous for some middle-class families.

Read More: 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time

Clearly, many Americans won’t be making plans to hit open houses in the near future — no matter how much they might want to — especially when you consider the grave economic impacts that are expected to come along with the health impacts of this pandemic. However, just because your potential move isn’t coming any time soon doesn’t mean you can’t start scoping out your prospects. So, here’s a look at the best states to buy a mansion in descending order of their estimated mortgage payment.

Story continues

Last updated: April 9, 2021

View of Alaskan home from a river in Fairbanks.

20. Pennsylvania

Median list price per square foot: $133

Median property tax rate: 1.35%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $665,000 20% down payment: $133,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,122

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,064,000 20% down payment: $212,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,996



Related: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Luxury Lakeside Homes in Summer - beautiful vinyl siding vacation homes on a lake in Michigan, USA.

19. Michigan

Median list price per square foot: $124

Median property tax rate: 1.62%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $620,000 20% down payment: $124,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,050

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $992,000 20% down payment: $198,400 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,881



Read: 7 Devastating Home-Buying Mistakes You’re Making

Iowa, log home

18. Iowa

Median list price per square foot: $128

Median property tax rate: 1.29%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $640,000 20% down payment: $128,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,973

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,024,000 20% down payment: $204,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,757



See: 50 Cities With the Most Underpriced Homes

Beautiful fall landscape with a bridge in the city park.

17. Delaware

Median list price per square foot: $151

Median property tax rate: 0.43%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $755,000 20% down payment: $151,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,966

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,208,000 20% down payment: $241,600 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,746



Raleigh, North Carolina, USA - April 4, 2012: North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh, built 1883 Queen Anne style architecture.

16. North Carolina

Median list price per square foot: $136

Median property tax rate: 0.78%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $680,000 20% down payment: $136,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,870

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,088,000 20% down payment: $217,600 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,591



Tennessee.

15. Tennessee

Median list price per square foot: $136

Median property tax rate: 0.68%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $680,000 20% down payment: $136,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,813

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,088,000 20% down payment: $217,600 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,501



Check Out: The 50 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

White rail fence surrounds tidy farmhouse in Kansas.

14. Kansas

Median list price per square foot: $120

Median property tax rate: 1.29%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $600,000 20% down payment: $120,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,787

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $960,000 20% down payment: $192,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,459



New Mexico, USA - April 24, 2006 : Mexican hacienda in adobe behind the cactus in New Mexico, USA.

13. New Mexico

Median list price per square foot: $135

Median property tax rate: 0.55%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $675,000 20% down payment: $135,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,719

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,080,000 20% down payment: $216,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,351



Madison, Georgia, USA antebellum homes district.

12. Georgia

Median list price per square foot: $123

Median property tax rate: 0.83%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $615,000 20% down payment: $123,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,621

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $984,000 20% down payment: $196,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,194



Cuba, U.

11. Missouri

Median list price per square foot: $120

Median property tax rate: 0.91%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $600,000 20% down payment: $120,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,597

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $960,000 20% down payment: $192,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,155



Lead, United States - May 8, 2016: Historic residential Victorian style homes are actively used and abudant in this Western South Dakota Black Hills town.

10. South Carolina

Median list price per square foot: $128

Median property tax rate: 0.50%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $640,000 20% down payment: $128,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,552

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $1,024,000 20% down payment: $204,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,082



Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.

9. Ohio

Median list price per square foot: $108

Median property tax rate: 1.36%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $540,000 20% down payment: $108,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,540

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $864,000 20% down payment: $172,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $4,064



Beautiful Southern Style Homes on a pond - Typical of Kentucky and the southern US states.

8. Kentucky

Median list price per square foot: $118

Median property tax rate: 0.72%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $590,000 20% down payment: $118,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,460

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $944,000 20% down payment: $188,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,937



"A luxury home in an upscale subdivision in the suburbs of Indianapolis, IN.

7. Indiana

Median list price per square foot: $108

Median property tax rate: 0.85%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $540,000 20% down payment: $108,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,310

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $864,000 20% down payment: $172,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,697



Be Wary: 40 Cities With a Housing Bubble That’s About To Burst

New Orleans, LA USA - April 21, 2016: Beautiful homes in the upscale historic Saint Charles Avenue area.

6. Louisiana

Median list price per square foot: $122

Median property tax rate: 0.18%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $610,000 20% down payment: $122,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,269

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $976,000 20% down payment: $195,200 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,631



OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13, 2015 - houses along Route 66 in the fall with colorful trees near Oklahoma City.

5. Oklahoma

Median list price per square foot: $108

Median property tax rate: 0.74%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $540,000 20% down payment: $108,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,162

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $864,000 20% down payment: $172,800 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,617



Elegant home in a gated residential community.

4. Arkansas

Median list price per square foot: $101

Median property tax rate: 0.52%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $505,000 20% down payment: $101,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,022

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $808,000 20% down payment: $161,600 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,235



A row of luxury beach homes line the dunes along the Gulf Shores, Alabama coastline.

3. Alabama

Median list price per square foot: $105

Median property tax rate: 0.33%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $525,000 20% down payment: $105,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,019

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $840,000 20% down payment: $168,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,230



Look: Best Places To Own a Home For Less Than $1,000 a Month

Charleston, USA - November 21, 2013: Large mansion in an upscale residential area close to downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

2. West Virginia

Median list price per square foot: $97

Median property tax rate: 0.49%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $485,000 20% down payment: $97,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $1,930

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $776,000 20% down payment: $155,200 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,087



Home in Biloxi coast.

1. Mississippi

Median list price per square foot: $96

Median property tax rate: 0.52%

5,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $480,000 20% down payment: $96,000 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $1,922

8,000-square-foot home Estimate list price: $768,000 20% down payment: $153,600 Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $3,075



More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To find the states with the most affordable mansions, GOBankingRates first compiled data on the median list price per square foot for homes in every state from Zillow. GOBankingRates used these figures to create estimated median list prices for 5,000- and 8,000-square-foot homes in each state. 5,000- and 8,000-square-foot homes were selected to represent the range of home sizes various authorities use to define “mansion” (5,000 to 8,000 is the range provided by Zillow). GOBankingRates then compiled data on the median property tax rate in every state and the average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in the U.S. from the Tax Foundation and the Federal Reserve Economic Data site, respectively. Utilizing this data and assuming a 20% down payment on home purchases, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s mortgage calculator to create estimated monthly mortgage payments for 5,000- and 8,000-square-foot homes in each state. These estimates do not include additional, highly variable fees like home insurance or homeowners’ association dues. GOBankingRates found that, in 20 states, monthly mortgage payments for mansions up to 8,000 square feet in size would total less than $5,000. Finally, GOBankingRates ranked the 20 states where it is possible to own a mansion for less than $5,000 a month by affordability, with the state where monthly mortgage payments on mansions are least expensive ranked No. 1. All data was compiled on and up to date as of March 9, 2020.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Might Actually Be Able To Afford a Mansion in These 20 States