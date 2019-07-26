It Might Be Better To Avoid Donegal Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGIC.B) Upcoming 0.9% Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 31st of July in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Donegal Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.51 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Donegal Group has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $13.6729. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Donegal Group distributed an unsustainably high 168% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Donegal Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 22% a year over the previous 5 years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Donegal Group has increased its dividend at approximately 3.3% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Donegal Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Donegal Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are in decline and Donegal Group is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

