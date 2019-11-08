It Might Be Better To Avoid Westpac Banking Corporation's (ASX:WBC) Upcoming 2.9% Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of December.

Westpac Banking's next dividend payment will be AU$0.8 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$1.6 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Westpac Banking has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of A$27.42. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 89% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Westpac Banking's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.1% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Westpac Banking has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.3% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Westpac Banking is already paying out 89% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Westpac Banking an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not overly enthused to see Westpac Banking's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

