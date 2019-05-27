Kyle Mizokami

This Might Be the BMW of All Guns (Not a Glock or Sig Sauer)

The P2000 is a finely made pistol that exhibits the best of German engineering in an inclusive package suitable for just about anyone. Drawing upon decades of design and manufacturing expertise the pistol has managed to hold its own in a crowded market of compact and subcompact designs.

The world of compact defensive handguns is a crowded one, but one pistol that stands out ahead of the pack is the Heckler and Koch P2000 pistol. Introduced to market in 2001, the P2000 has carved out a niche as a pistol for those that appreciate fine German engineering and attention to detail in a carry handgun. Even as the company has introduced new compact handguns the P2000 remains in production, a testament to the pistol’s market longevity.

(This first appeared several weeks ago.)

Heckler and Koch was started in the aftermath of World War II by former Mauser engineers Edmund Heckler, Theodor Koch, and Alex Seidel. The company initially produced firearms for the German military, including the famous G-3 battle rifle and MP-5 submachine guns. The company later branched into the pistol market with designs such as the VP-70, P9, and P7.

In the late 1980s, the invasion of European “Wonder Nines”—steel and polymer handguns chambered in nine-millimeter with magazines of fifteen or more rounds—triggered a market shift in the United States. The Wonder Nines, led by the Glock 17 but also including pistols such as the Beretta 92 and Sig Sauer P226, were highly popular on the U.S. civilian and police markets. This popularity then radiated outward to the global market as the pistols appeared in U.S. media and elsewhere.

