How long might widespread Arctic air stay away from the eastern half of the US this winter?

Anticipated changes in the upper atmosphere over the North Pole during late December may impact the polar vortex, which may trigger outbreaks of Arctic air over parts of the Northern Hemisphere during January and February.

"The AccuWeather long-range team has been closely following activity in the stratosphere and believes that an impending significant disruption could have a major impact on the weather pattern after the calendar turns to 2019," according to AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Max Vido.

The stratosphere is the part of the atmosphere that ranges from 6 to 32 miles above the ground.

Sudden stratospheric warming events (SSWs) tend to weaken the polar vortex.

As the polar vortex becomes distorted, the jet stream tends to buckle with large southward dips and northward bulges.



The northward bulges may send above-freezing air toward the North Pole. At the same time, Arctic air is then pushed southward as lobes of the polar vortex develop farther south.

The Arctic outbreaks may reach central and southern Europe, central Asia and the United States, but not usually all three at the same time. Sometimes the arctic air outbreak takes aim at Europe or Asia instead of the U.S.

"There have been some minor disruptions in the stratosphere so far this autumn, but it is more common for major disruptions to occur during the winter," Vido said.



"Every SSW event unfolds differently in that there is not always an immediate response to the lower levels of the atmosphere," Vido said.

Sometimes, there is no way to say for sure which continent(s) or part of a continent will be affected until the outbreak is on the verge of occurring.

"When a strong SSW occurs, the Arctic air may unleashed quickly or it may take up to several weeks to have an influence on the U.S. pattern," Vido said.



