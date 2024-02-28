You might hear more gunshot noises in Fresno: here’s why

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People might hear the sound of gunfire and explosions from Thursday until Saturday in Fresno as part of the military training from the California Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing.

The United States Air Force says they will be conducting a military training exercise from Feb. 29 through March 3 at the Fresno ANG Base from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say during the exercise window each day, residents of the local community may hear increased aircraft noise, simulated explosions, and simulated gunfire coming from the installation and the area near the north side of the airport adjacent to the Airways Golf Course.

While the sound of explosions and gunfire may be heard coming from the main areas of the base, officials say most activity will not be visible from McKinley Avenue or the surrounding area.

Increased numbers of military aircraft will also be taking off from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The exercise is required to evaluate the operational readiness of the individuals of the 144th Flight Wing while testing the wing’s aircraft generation capabilities. During the exercise, airmen from all career fields work together seamlessly to perform the wing’s response mission to both attacks and to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

