It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You can purchase shares before the 18th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 8th of April.

GlaxoSmithKline's upcoming dividend is UK£0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, GlaxoSmithKline has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current stock price of £12.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GlaxoSmithKline's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for GlaxoSmithKline

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. GlaxoSmithKline paid out 69% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by GlaxoSmithKline's 7.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. GlaxoSmithKline has delivered an average of 2.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Has GlaxoSmithKline got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least GlaxoSmithKline's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of GlaxoSmithKline don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with GlaxoSmithKline and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.