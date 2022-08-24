It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) For Its Next Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Challenger's shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.23 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Challenger has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of A$6.42. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Challenger is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Challenger's earnings per share have dropped 12% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Challenger has delivered 3.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Has Challenger got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see Challenger's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Challenger doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Challenger and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Challenger that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

