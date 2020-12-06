It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) For Its Next Dividend

Simply Wall St

It looks like Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 10th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

Orchard Funding Group's next dividend payment will be UK£0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.03 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Orchard Funding Group has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of £0.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Orchard Funding Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Orchard Funding Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Orchard Funding Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Orchard Funding Group paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Orchard Funding Group paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Orchard Funding Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.4% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Orchard Funding Group has delivered an average of 1.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Orchard Funding Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Orchard Funding Group. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Orchard Funding Group you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

