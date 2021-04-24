It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 29th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of May.

Morgan Advanced Materials's next dividend payment will be UK£0.035 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Morgan Advanced Materials stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of £3.13. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Morgan Advanced Materials can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Morgan Advanced Materials's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Morgan Advanced Materials didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 7.1% of its cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Morgan Advanced Materials reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Morgan Advanced Materials has seen its dividend decline 0.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Morgan Advanced Materials an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Morgan Advanced Materials paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Morgan Advanced Materials as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Morgan Advanced Materials (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

