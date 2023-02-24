It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) For Its Next Dividend

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Telstra Group's shares before the 1st of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Telstra Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of A$4.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Telstra Group paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Telstra Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while Telstra Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Telstra Group's earnings per share have dropped 13% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Telstra Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Telstra Group worth buying for its dividend? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 100% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in Telstra Group's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Telstra Group.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Telstra Group. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Telstra Group you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

