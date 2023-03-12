It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Galliford Try Holdings' shares on or after the 16th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.088 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Galliford Try Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of £1.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Galliford Try Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Galliford Try Holdings is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Galliford Try Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 95% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Galliford Try Holdings paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Galliford Try Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Galliford Try Holdings's 26% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Galliford Try Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 12% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Has Galliford Try Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Galliford Try Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Galliford Try Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

