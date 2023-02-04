It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) For Its Next Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Avon Protection's shares before the 9th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.37 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Avon Protection has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of £10.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Avon Protection's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Avon Protection reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Over the last year it paid out 68% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Avon Protection was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Avon Protection has delivered an average of 24% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has Avon Protection got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to Avon Protection paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Avon Protection don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Avon Protection you should be aware of.

