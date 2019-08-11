It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

UK Commercial Property REIT's next dividend payment will be UK£0.0092 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.037 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, UK Commercial Property REIT stock has a trailing yield of around 4.3% on the current share price of £0.848. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 94% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. While UK Commercial Property REIT seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (94%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by UK Commercial Property REIT's 13% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. UK Commercial Property REIT has seen its dividend decline 3.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid UK Commercial Property REIT? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.