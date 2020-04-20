It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy IVF Hartmann Holding AG (VTX:VBSN) For Its Next Dividend

IVF Hartmann Holding AG (VTX:VBSN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 23rd of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of April.

IVF Hartmann Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF2.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF2.50 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, IVF Hartmann Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of CHF152. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether IVF Hartmann Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see IVF Hartmann Holding paying out a modest 49% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 160% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While IVF Hartmann Holding's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to IVF Hartmann Holding's ability to maintain its dividend.

SWX:VBSN Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see IVF Hartmann Holding's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.8% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. IVF Hartmann Holding has delivered an average of 6.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has IVF Hartmann Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though IVF Hartmann Holding is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of IVF Hartmann Holding.

Although, if you're still interested in IVF Hartmann Holding and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for IVF Hartmann Holding that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.