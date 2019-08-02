It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of August.

Oconee Federal Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Oconee Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $23.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Oconee Federal Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Oconee Federal Financial paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Oconee Federal Financial's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Oconee Federal Financial dividends are largely the same as they were eight years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Oconee Federal Financial? Oconee Federal Financial's earnings per share have been essentially flat, and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

