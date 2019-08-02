It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

PCTEL's next dividend payment will be US$0.055 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.22 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PCTEL has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of $4.62. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PCTEL lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 83% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. PCTEL was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last 5 years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 8 years, PCTEL has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy PCTEL for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow. Bottom line: PCTEL has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

