It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase K-Bro Linen's shares before the 30th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.20 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, K-Bro Linen has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of CA$28.71. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. K-Bro Linen paid out a disturbingly high 249% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 67% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and K-Bro Linen fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by K-Bro Linen's 20% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. K-Bro Linen has delivered an average of 0.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is K-Bro Linen an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been shrinking in recent times. What's more, K-Bro Linen is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. Bottom line: K-Bro Linen has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of K-Bro Linen don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with K-Bro Linen and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

