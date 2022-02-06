It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Global Water Resources' shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.29 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Global Water Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $15.78. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Global Water Resources

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Global Water Resources paid out a disturbingly high 219% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 141% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

As Global Water Resources's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Click here to see how much of its profit Global Water Resources paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Global Water Resources's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 35% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Global Water Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Global Water Resources got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Global Water Resources is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Global Water Resources. Be aware that Global Water Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

